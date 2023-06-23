F.6.23.23 Russell Lambert.jpeg

FLORENCE — Russell Owen Lambert, Jr.,74 of Florence, Alabama passed away on June 22, 2023. Russ was born on January 17, 1949 to Freida and Russell Lambert, Sr. He was a member of Stony Point Church of Christ where he served as an elder. He was also a longtime member of Stewartsville Church of Christ and served as an elder there as well. He was a graduate of Muscle Shoals High School and David Lipscomb College.

