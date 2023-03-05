FLORENCE — Russell Thomas Romine, 40, passed away February 28, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday, March 11 at 12:00 p.m. at Cross Point Church of Christ followed by a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. He was the husband of Laura Banes Romine. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

