LEOMA, TN — Russell Griffin Shults Sr., 87, died December 18, 2020. Visitation will be held on December 21, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Loretto Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Lindsey Grove Cemetery. He was retired from Murray, OH.

