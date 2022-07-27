SHEFFIELD — Russell “Steve” Stephen Condra, 72, of Sheffield, Alabama, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Visitation will be today, July 27, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Larry Kilpatrick officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Steve grew up in Sheffield, Alabama and was a graduate of Mars Hill Bible School. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Alabama. Steve was a U.S. veteran, having served in the Army Reserve as a military police officer. Most recently, Steve worked as the general manager of Mars Hill Bookstore and Lambert Book House in Florence, Alabama. He also served the congregation at Cox Boulevard Church of Christ as an elder.
Steve is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Cathy Condra; his precious daughter and adored friend, Ashley Condra Moore (Benjamin); his father and his Rock, Russell Condra, Jr.; sisters, Becky Murphy (Doug) and Mollie Condra; and his grandson, Bryant Moore. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth “Lib” Condra.
Steve had an excitement for life. He lived BIG, eager to share his love, enthusiasm, and humor, first with his family, and then with his facebook followers. Steve’s joy and laughter reached around the world through his posts that were followed and shared worldwide. He was funny without even trying and brought a smile to the face of everyone he met. Steve was also a friend of all dogs. He was generous with his time and shared his food with any neighborhood dog that would visit his home. But his first loves were his family and sharing God with everyone he met, whether personally or online. His Sunday facebook posts were the most important to him, as he had a passion for all things eternal. He loved greatly and was greatly loved by his family and everyone who knew him.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Lindsey, Kane Gross, Benjamin Moore, Randy Whitten, Sam Law, Doug Murphy, Dee Murphy, and David Murphy. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Crossno and the elders at Cox Boulevard Church of Christ.
Donations in memory of Steve Condra may be made to Mars Hill Bible School or Cox Boulevard Church of Christ.
