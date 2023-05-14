ETHRIDGE, TENNESSEE — Russell Lee “Rusty” Thompson, 76, died May 11, 2023. Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 16, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, at 1 p.m., at Chapel Grove Church of Christ with burial in John Lay Cemetery. Mr. Thompson served his country honorable in the U.S. Army.

