MUSCLE SHOALS — Russell Van Whittle, 74, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.
Russell was retired from American Wholesale Books. He was an avid golfer and loved spending time at the Sheffield Pool Room. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Whittle; and his mother, Bernice Whittle.
Russell is survived by his sons, Randy (Celeste) and Brian Whittle; brothers, Richard (Shirley), Jim, Donnie (Vicki) and Steve (Susan) Whittle; sisters, Linda McAnally (Tommy) and Pat Mitchell (Billy); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be left for the family at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
