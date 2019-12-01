MUSCLE SHOALS — Russell “Rusty” Martelli, age 62, of Muscle Shoals, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. Visitation will be Sunday, December 1st, from 11:00 a.m. until noon at Spry~Williams Funeral Home of Florence. A memorial service will follow at noon in the funeral home chapel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Eva Martelli; and brother, Nick Martelli.
Survivors are his sons, Russell and Antonio Martelli; brother, Doug Martelli; the mother of his children, Kelly Martelli; uncle, Jerry Wysote; niece, Susanna Maher; and nephew, Nicholas Martelli. You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com.
