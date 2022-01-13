RED BAY — Russell Hobson “Rusty” Palmer, 61, died January 11, 2022. Services will be Friday at 3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Golden, MS.

