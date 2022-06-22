TUSCUMBIA — Hayes Russell “Rusty” Robbins, 73, Tuscumbia, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, June 24, from 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A memorial service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Chad Holder officiating.
Rusty worked as a brakeman with Norfolk Southern Railroad. He was a Master Mason with Sheffield F&AM. Rusty was a veteran of the US Marine Corps and fought in the Vietnam War. He loved family, friends, fishing, gardening, and tractors. Rusty was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Harriet Robbins; and daughter, Charlotte Kaye Waldrep.
Rusty is survived by his wife of 40 years, Brenda Robbins; brothers, Roland Robbins (Arlene) and Rick Robbins (Prissy); grandchildren, Heath Franks, Dylan Franks, Laken Waldrep, and Ethan Waldrep; son-in-law, Greg Waldrep; sister-in-law, Angie Goodman (Harry); brothers-in-law, Terry and Ricky Forsythe; and a host of other relatives.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Marine Corps League of the Shoals, 215 South Montgomery Avenue, Sheffield, AL 35660.
