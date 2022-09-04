RUSSELLVILLE — Ruth Shelton Adkins, 81, died September 1, 2022. Visitation was at Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. The funeral followed at noon in the Chapel.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.
