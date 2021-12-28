D 12.28.21 Ruth Ann Hayes-Scott.jpg
MUSCLE SHOALS — Ruth Ann Hayes-Scott, 75, of Muscle Shoals, died Sunday, December 19, 2021.

Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Geraldine Harsh; and brothers, Marvin Harsh and Mark Harsh.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Charlene Reid (Christopher); brother, Dwight Harsh; grandchildren, Christopher Reid, Shannon Reid, and Shyla Cano; and great-granddaughter, Zarah Reid.

Ruth was a retired outdoor specialist for Lowe’s and a volunteer firefighter for Brick Hatton Volunteer Fire Department.

There will be no services at this time.

Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.

