RUSSELLVILLE — Ruth Ann Kimbrough, age 76, of Russellville, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Cottage of the Shoals Nursing & Rehab.
Ruth Ann worked for years as a beautician. She also owned a restaurant and many people will remember her from there.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Lorene (Willis) James; brother, Carl James; and great-grandchildren, Landon, Trace, Daisy, and Baby Hargett.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 38 years, Odell Kimbrough; children, Charlotte Clark (Jeff), Amanda Smith (Jason), Joey Kimbrough, Janice (Sissy) Green; grandchildren, Keslie Parker, Patrick Tharp, Brandon Tharp, Brooke Harris, Rikki Tharp, Brittney Williams, Lora Nix, Blake Hargett, Taylor Hargett, Angel Smith, Elisha Smith, Bradley Kimbrough, Benji Kimbrough, and Steven Hargett; great-grandchildren, Chase, Dawson, Ollie, Addie, Ana, Ella, Peyton, Parker, Lilly, Keyli, and Kiptyn. Also surviving are her brothers, Howard James, Charles James, Tommy James, Johnny James, Bobby James; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. today, April 14, 2022 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel with Greg Pace and Tommy James speaking at the service. Burial will be in East Franklin Cemetery.
The pallbearers will be Bradley Kimbrough, Benji Kimbrough, Steven Hargett, Blake Hargett, Patrick Tharp, and Taylor Hargett. The honorary pallbearer will be Darryl Hargett.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Norma and her team at Alabama Hospice of the Shoals and for all the prayers and assistance from her family and friends.
