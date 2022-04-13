RUSSELLVILLE — Ruth Ann Kimbrough, 76, died April 12, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in East Franklin Cemetery. She was the wife of Odell Kimbrough for 38 years.

