WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Ruth Ann Scruggs, 81, died May 4, 2021. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. until service time at Shackelford Funeral Home, Waynesboro. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Evans Chapel Cemetery. She was the wife of the late Cecil Bradford Scruggs.

