MUSCLE SHOALS — Ruth Ann Strange Wright, 84, of Muscle Shoals, AL went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Her parents were the late Charles Strange and Mary White Strange of Baldwyn, MS. Ruth Ann was a gifted and creative artist and had studied painting under Paul Penczner of Memphis, TN. She also loved crocheting and studying the Bible, with her in-depth study of Christianity leading her to write a book, Spiritual Food for the Famine.

