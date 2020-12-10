WATERLOO
Ruth Ann Wagner (Carles), 81, passed away at her home in Waterloo, AL on December 5, 2020. Ruth was born on January 1, 1939 in South Bend, IN to Cecil and Helen Carles.
Ruth is survived by nine children, Jim Young, Debra (Randy) Yaciw, Timothy (Kelly) Young, Robin (Dale) Morey, Kimberly (Raymond) Stites, Raymond (Barbara) Wagner, Vicky Campo, Mary Hojara, and Jim (Phyllis) Wagner; 16 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Helen Carles; husband and love of her life, Charles Wagner; son, Gregory Hojara; grandsons, Dustin Yaciw and Matthew Wagner; her three brothers Bill, Paul, and Fred Carles; and her beloved dog, Socks.
One of Ruth’s favorite things to do was go to yard sales. She always loved finding a great deal. She was an avid reader and her favorite author was James Patterson. She owned most of his books and was always on the lookout for any missing from her collection. Her favorite movie was Gone with the Wind and she also enjoyed reading the related books. She was very interested in mysteries and crime stories. She enjoyed gardening, card games, and puzzles. She also loved bicycles and the Eiffel Tower and had many figurines and photos of them as decor around her home. She opened multiple stores throughout her life and her grandchildren always enjoyed discovering what treasures she was selling. More than anything, she loved her family and spending time with them. She was a strong and generous woman with a sarcastic personality that no one could match. She was very loved and will truly be missed.
She was a member of Murphy’s Chapel Freewill Baptist Church.
Services for Ruth will be held at a later date.
Commented