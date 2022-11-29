GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — Ruth C. Jackson, 75, died November 27, 2022. Funeral will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay. Burial will be in Liberty Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Iran-US World Cup clash rife with political tension
- Missouri prepares to execute man for killing officer in 2005
- S. Carolina's US House maps under scrutiny because of race
- Dating App MillionaireMatch Takes Stand on Inappropriate Behavior with Reporting Features
- Sports on TV, Radio: Nov. 29, 2022
- Lotteries for Nov. 29
- Florence mayor: Perkins no longer fire chief
- Severe storms possible tonight in the Shoals
Most Read
Articles
- Shoals pastors claim festival promotes paganism
- Female police officers in demand, but few
- Rawhide owners give free meals a final time
- Sheffield businesses, individuals offer a free Thanksgiving dinner
- Attorneys negotiate ag center annexation
- Restaurant opening on Monday in downtown Florence
- Man shoots himself twice inside Lawrenceburg BBQ restaurant
- Support piers are visible at Lauderdale 16 bridge project site
- Shelter petitions for costs to house dogs
- UNA to double e-bike program
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- Shoals pastors claim festival promotes paganism (2)
- UNA relieves Willis of coaching duties (1)
- John M. Crisp: Factors to consider as you vote (1)
- After signing with UNA, Wright could get a rare achievement (1)
- Lotteries for Nov. 7 (1)
- Boston Herald: Musk’s Trump move gives power to the people (1)
- Retail season should be a success (1)
- "Glitch" slows some voters from casting a ballot in Lauderdale Co. (1)
Commented