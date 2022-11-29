GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — Ruth C. Jackson, 75, died November 27, 2022. Funeral will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay. Burial will be in Liberty Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.

