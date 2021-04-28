TRINITY — Ruth Clay Nolen, 78, died April 26, 2021. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. today at Midway Memorial Gardens with Lawrence Funeral Home directing. Ruth was married to Mr. Ray Nolen for almost 63 years.

