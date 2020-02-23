MUSCLE SHOALS — Ruth Collins, 88, of Muscle Shoals, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until noon at Colbert Memorial Chapel. A funeral service will follow at noon in the chapel. Brother Casey Hagle will officiate the service. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Ruth was a long time member of Parkview Baptist Church. She loved to worship with her church family. She was a tremendous cook and enjoyed painting and gardening as her hobbies. Ruth loved her family dearly.
Preceding Ruth in death was her husband, Paul Collins; son, Jerry Collins; daughter, Rhonda Collins Freeman; parents, Dewey and Itha NeSmith; and brothers, Rev. Clatus NeSmith and Rev. Clelton NeSmith.
Survivors include her sons, Paul Collins Jr. (Kaye) and Dennis Collins (Lynne); son-in-law, Jerry Freeman; sister, Marie Jones; grandchildren, Jeff, Brent, Cooper, Drew, Kallie, and Pride Collins, Sarah Stutts, Jason Freeman, Brooke Skidmore and Rebecca Jangaard; ten great grandchildren; as well as numerous neices, nephews, and friends.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
In liew of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Heart Association.
Special thanks to the staff at Cottage of the Shoals and Becky and Dewayne Hunt for their loving care.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is directing.
