KILLEN — Ruth Elaine Tays Alexander was born on March 27, 1926, and passed from this life on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the age of 94. She was a lifelong resident of Lauderdale County and a member of Pleasant Valley Church of Christ, where she taught pre-junior (grades 4 - 6) Bible class for 45 years. She was a graduate of Lauderdale County High School and Florence State Teachers College. She was a public school teacher at Center Star School and Killen Elementary. She taught her students to love reading which stayed with them throughout their life. She also loved crocheting, music, reading, writing poetry, cooking and baking, especially her teacakes that she shared with her family and friends. An avid gardener, she loved raising vegetables, flowers and the natural foliage of which she could name every one. Ruth was a loving and caring person who enjoyed her family, friends and faith.
Ruth was preceded in death by her loving husband, Leon Alexander; parents, Alton and Myrtle Tays; and sister, Robbie Tays Link.
She is survived by her daughter, Lanette Alexander Suggs (William C.); son, Joel Alexander (Janie); grandchildren, Natasha Suggs Bryant (Harley), Andrew Alexander, Christoper Suggs and Aaron Alexander (Victoria); great-grandchildren, Blake Alexander, Ava Bryant and Sophia Ogle; sister, Ann Tays Clemmons (Ike); brothers, Don Tays (Judy) and Phillip Tays (Sharon); as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a private, graveside service conducted by Alvin Alston at Pleasant Valley Church of Christ today, August 26th. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Pleasant Valley Church of Christ building fund. Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
