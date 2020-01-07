RUSSELLVILLE — Ruth Grissom, 78, passed away peacefully at her home on January 3, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth Wood and William “Bill” Lucas; her husband, Jimmy Don Grissom; her brother, Bill Lucas; and her sister, Emma Lucas Kingston.
Born in Russellville on November 8, 1941, the second of Liz and Bill’s three children, all born ten years apart, Ruth became the apple of her big sister Emma’s eye and became like another mother to her baby brother, Bill, when he was born ten years later. The three Lucas siblings, while not close in age, were exceptionally close to each other and remained best friends all of their lives. A quintessential, yet non-traditional, childhood in the Lucas home made Ruth into the extraordinary woman she was.
Ruth left Russellville only for a short while to attend the University of Alabama after graduating as a member of the Russellville High School Class of 1959. As it turned out, an Auburn boy, Jimmy Don Grissom, was able to lure her back to their hometown. Ruth and Jimmy Don were married in December, 1961, and Ruth began fulfilling her true calling, as mom, to Ginger, Jim, and Andrea.
Ruth may have given birth to three children, but she was considered to be a mom by so many. Her welcoming and loving demeanor drew her children’s friends to her as well as so many others throughout the years. No matter where home was for Ruth, her door was always open, the fridge was stocked full, and her heart was willing and ready to take on the cares, concerns, and burdens of everyone who entered her life.
After her children were in school, Ruth began a 22 yearlong career in Human Resources with the VF Corporation/Lee Company. Her nurturing nature and ability to converse with anyone, made this role perfect for her. Long after she retired, Ruth was still considered a friend by so many former co-workers and their families. Everyone that met Ruth was drawn to her.
Ruth was a lifelong member of the Russellville First United Methodist Church. She was a supporter of the VF Corporation Corporate Olympics, the Susan G. Komen Foundation, the FAME Girl’s Ranch, and the American Cancer Society Relay for Life. Ruth also volunteered her time as an Election Inspector/Poll Worker and was an avid supporter of the Democratic Party and Democratic candidates.
Ruth leaves behind to continue her legacy: daughters Ginger (Kenny) Tyra of Cartersville, Georgia, and Andrea (Tim) Sornberger of Spruce Pine, Alabama, and son, Jim Grissom of Russellville. She is also survived by and will forever be adored by her grandchildren, Jay Grissom, Jenna Sornberger, Meg Sornberger, Olivia Tyra, Jeremy Tyra and Kendall Tyra Turbyfill. Ruth is also survived by three great-grandchildren, a host of cherished nieces and nephews, and more friends than could ever be counted.
Services will be held at her beloved Russellville First United Methodist Church today with visitation from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. and funeral services at 2:00 P.M. Officiating will be Reverend Bo Lloyd. Burial at her family’s plot at Knights of Pythias Cemetery will follow.
Pallbearers will be Don Garrard, Jimmy Byars, Fred Pilgrim, Charles Forman, Ken Craddock, Joe Porter, Buzz McKinney, Zackie Bradford, Andy Wright, Howard Hendrix, Dan Miller and Wade Hagedorn.
While flowers are appreciated, donations may be made in Ruth’s memory to the FAME Girl’s Ranch or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
