RUSSELLVILLE — Ruth Jean Hill passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the age of 94.
She was born in Haleyville, AL on July 13, 1927. She married John Wesley Hill on June 29, 1946 and resided in Russellville, AL until his death in 2001. She then moved to Muscle Shoals to be closer to her daughter until the last year when she resided at Russellville Health Care.
She was a founding member of Southside Baptist Church in Russellville serving as a Sunday School teacher and active in the WMU. She was currently a member of Highland Park Baptist Church in Muscle Shoals.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Edwin and Era (Lester) Kennedy; her husband, John Wesley Hill; sister, Joyce McNatt; and sister-in-law, Shirley Kennedy.
She is survived by her daughter, Dianne Johnson (Douglas); brother, Max L. Kennedy; grandchildren, Amanda Sellnow (Matt) and Melissa Fitzgerald (Keith); great-grandchildren, Caroline and Johnson Sellnow, Ashlyn Evans Blackmon (Cody), Megan and Mallory Fitzgerald; a host of nieces and nephews, including special nephew, Max Aaron McNatt.
The visitation will be Wednesday, April 13, 2022 from 12-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with the funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Brother Charlie James officiating. The burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Matt Sellnow, Johnson Sellnow, Keith Fitzgerald, Cody Blackmon, Phillip Pearce and Will Gotcher.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Betty Barnes and also the nurses and staff at Russellville Health Care for the care and love shown in taking care of her in her later years.
www.colbertmemorial.com
