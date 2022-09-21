CHEROKEE
Ruth Alyene Elliott Ginevan, age 97, of Iuka, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022. There will be a graveside service on Friday, September 23, in Harris Chapel Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. with Donald Wayne Elliott officiating.
Ruth was a native and lifelong resident of Colbert County. She was preceded in death by her husband, Scotty Ginevan; daughter, Paula McDonald; and her son, Gary Ginevan.
Ruth is survived by her brother, Donald Wayne Elliot (Nancy); daughter-in-law, Carolyn Ginevan; grandchildren, Amy Ginevan, Dr. Brad Ginevan (Sierra), Jared McDonald; and her great-grandchildren, Reed McKee, Slade Kelly, Lexi, Kaley, Cora, and Elliott Ginevan, and Conner McDonald.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Commented