ROGERSVILLE — Ruth Hamner, 92, of Rogersville, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home. She was a graduate of Lauderdale County High School and a member of Oliver Church of Christ.
A visitation will be Thursday, September 29th from 11 – 12 noon at Rogersville Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow in the chapel with Alex Bayes officiating. Burial will be in Antioch Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Randy Reeves, Jeffrey Reeves, Kyle Reeves, Cory Hamner, Alex Bayes and David Myers.
Mrs. Hamner was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Exine Faust; husband, Bruce Hamner; son, Ray Hamner, daughter-in-law, Belinda Hamner; four brothers and a sister.
She is survived by her daughter, Dianne (Randy) Reeves; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Amanda) Reeves, Kyle Reeves, Corey (Chrissie) Hamner and Chalee Hamner; great-grandchildren, Eli Reeves, Lucas Reeves, Ava Reeves and Carson Hamner; special niece, Vickie Faust.
The family would like to express special thank you to the staff of Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home for their love and care over the last three years.
