MOULTON — Ruth Ann Hayes, 82, passed away October 8, 2021. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens. Ruth was married to the late Bill Hayes.

