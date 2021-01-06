FLORENCE — Ruth Imogene Collum McCluskey, 86 of Florence, passed away January 4, 2021 at home with her loving family at her side. She faced the struggles of an extended illness with courage, grace, and a strong sense of faith.
She was born July 5, 1934 in Cherokee, AL to parents, Wilmer Ezell Collum and Mary Elizabeth Nelson Collum who preceded her in death. She is survived by one sister, Sue Thompson (Mike) of Rock Hill, SC. She worked at Reynolds Metals and Mars Hill Book Store. She was a longtime member of College View Church of Christ.
Imogene was a devoted wife, loving mother and adoring grandmother. She was a wonderful example of humble service, compassion, and kindness to her family and to those around her. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Harold McCluskey; sons, Hal McCluskey (Stacey) and Tom McCluskey (Sabrina); daughter, Beth Cox (Keith), all of Florence. She is also survived by nine grandchildren who brought her great joy, Chase McCluskey (Hannah), Elle McCluskey, Mack McCluskey, Jake McCluskey, Callie McCluskey, Aaron McCluskey (Ashton), Anna McCluskey, Garrett Cox and Ann Elyse Cox.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Robert Mann for his care through the years. Also to Encompass Hospice, Dr. Ty Ashley and Nurse Kayla Hines for their loving care. Special thanks to caregivers, Jeanette Thigpen and Margie Vaughn. Your help and support will never be forgotten.
Due to current circumstances the family is having a private service. Pallbearers will be sons and grandsons.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented