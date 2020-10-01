MUSCLE SHOALS — Ruth Isbell Moore of Muscle Shoals passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the age of 89. Visitation will be today, October 01, 2020 from 10-11 a.m at Colbert Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Ben Hayes will officiate the service.
Ruth was a member of Highland Park Church of Christ and a devoted Christian. She was a member of multiple breast cancer organizations and participated in many Relay for Life events. Ruth enjoyed walking everywhere she went, often even walking to church and the grocery store, meeting people and making many friends along the way. Ruth loved all of her family dearly and she will be missed by everyone she touched. Preceding her in death was her husband, Arvid Moore; parents, Wallace and Orean Isbell; brothers, Ray and Osey Isbell; and her son-in-law, Kenny Blackburn.
Survivors include her daughters, Vanessa Moore Siegeler (Clarence) and Yvonne Moore Blackburn; son, Lonnie Moore (Pam); sister, Faye Berry; grandchildren, Justin Liles (Andy), Kristy Conlon (Zach), and Kyle Moore (Brittney); great-grandchildren, Allie and Ken Conlon, and Emerie and Averie Moore; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and many loving friends.
Pallbearers will be Justin Liles, Zach Conlon, Kyle Moore, Rodney Isbell, Greg Green, and Mike Lenz.
In lieu of flowers, you are asked to make donations to The American Cancer Society or The Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Special thanks to Dr. Ron McCoy as well as the staff of Brentwood and Glenwood Rehab.
You are invited to share memories and leave online condolences at www.colbertmemorial.com.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
