SPRUCE PINE

Ruth Jeanette Long, 73, died September 7, 2020. Visitation will be Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 5 p.m. with burial in New Friendship Cemetery.

