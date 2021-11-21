MUSCLE SHOALS
Ruth Mae Couch Jones, 95, of Muscle Shoals died Saturday, November 20, 2021, at her residence.
Visitation will be Monday, November 22, 2021, 6-8 p.m. at Elkins Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Bro. Larry Kilpatrick officiating. Burial will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
She was a member of Cox Blvd. Church of Christ.
Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her daughter, Diane Warren; parents, Claude and Ora Clemmons Couch.
She is survived by her children, Betty Ruth Threet (Nathan) and Edward Jenkins (Angie); grandchildren, Kim Green, Pam Wood, Misty Joiner (Ashley), Amy Renicks (Tim), Joey Vandiver, Donnie Warren, Edward Jenkins, Jr, and Jeremy Jenkins (Taylor); numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Justin Flannagin, Nate Renicks, Ashley Joiner, Edward Jenkins, Jr., Tim Renicks, and Jeremy Jenkins. Honorary pallbearers will be Bradford Williams, Bobby Jenkins, Denise Jenkins, and Michael Williams.
Special thanks to Shoals Hospice for all the loving care that was given to Mrs. Jones and the entire family.
