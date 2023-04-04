F 4.4.23 Ruth Kimbrough alexander.jpg

TUSCUMBIA — Ruth Kimbrough Alexander, 95, Tuscumbia, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Visitation will be today, April 4, from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Ed White officiating. A private committal service will be held for the family.

