TUSCUMBIA — Ruth King Carpenter, 96, Tuscumbia, AL, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday, February 25, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A 2:30 p.m. graveside service will follow at Colbert Memorial Gardens with Rudy Guess officiating.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Russell Whitman Carpenter; and parents, Thomas Grady and Minnie Gertrude King.
She is survived by her son, Steven Carpenter and wife, Connie; grandchildren, Chris Atkins (Malea), Joy Welker (Brad), Jason Carpenter (Traci), Amber Henson (Thomas), and Master Sgt. James Carpenter (Amanda).
Ruth was known for her Cheese Straws, Nut Fingers, and Chex Mix. She loved all animals, flowers, crafting and sweets. But most of all, she loved her family.
Pallbearers will be George Carpenter, Jim Carpenter, Jason Carpenter, Master Sgt. James Carpenter, Thomas Henson, Kermit Campbell and Chad Coker. Honorary pallbearers will be William Carpenter and Dr. Andre Taylor.
The family offers special thanks to Cottage of the Shoals, Home Instead, and Compassus Hospice.
