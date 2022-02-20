RUSSELLVILLE — Ruth Imogene King Henry, 89, of Russellville passed away February 18, 2022 at home after an extended illness.
Visitation will be held Monday, February 21. 2022 at Spry Memorial Chapel Russellville, Alabama from 12p.m.-2 p.m. with services to follow. Brother Guy McDaniel will be officiating, Burial will be at Colbert Memorial Garden in Tuscumbia, Al.
Imogene was a devoted Christian, Homemaker and a wonderful Mother and Maw Maw to all of her family. She was a faithful member of Posey Church of Christ.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Curtis Hershel Henry, son Roger Dale Henry and parents William and Ruth King.
She leaves to cherish her memory her children Ronald Henry (Tammy) of Russellville, Linda Stone May (Keith) of Tuscumbia, and daughter in law Melanie Henry, brothers Cleophis King (Jo) and Donald King (Brenda) both of Belgreen. She is also survived by six grandchildren Rodney Stone (Blake), Jason Stone (Wendi), Jeremy Stone (Amanda), Britney Waldrop (Bobby), Adam Henry and Luke Henry and six great grandchildren Landon Stone, Brodie Stone, Briley Stone, Annleigh Stone, Bryson Stone and Brooklyn Stone along with a host of nieces and nephews and special friend Thurman Howard.
Pallbearers will be Rodney Stone, Jason Stone, Jeremy Stone, Bobby Waldrop, Don Myers and Brent Hester.
Imogene never met a stranger and enjoyed being around people. She enjoyed cooking for all her family and friends. She made the best coconut cake, pecan pie, peanut brittle and fried okra you have ever tasted. She loved her flowers and vegetable gardens, especially her green beans, peas and okra. She never missed a Ford Retiree supper where she always brought her peanut brittle. She was a 1950 graduate of Belgreen High School and attended every Alumni Banquet that was held. She was gifted with a computer-like memory and would always remember everyone’s birthday and anniversary-even those of people she met only once or twice. Mother will truly be missed by everyone.
Our family would like to thank the special ladies in helping care for our mother during her illness, Angie, Martha, Sandra and Vanessa as well as Michelle and Nicole of Kindred Hospice. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Rock Creek Cemetery Fund 402 W Candler Ave Muscle Shoals, Al 35661.
