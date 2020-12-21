WINFIELD — Ruth King, 79, died Saturday, December 19, 2020. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, from noon until 2 p.m., at Marion County Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will be in Kingsville Cemetery.

