FLORENCE — Ruth Lee Terrell Lindsey, 88, of Florence, passed away August 9, 2019. She was a member of Petersville Church of Christ.
There will be a private family visitation at 9 a.m. A graveside service will be held today, August 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be Sonny Owens.
Mrs. Lindsey was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Lindsey; parents, Clyde and Mazie Terrell; three brothers and three sisters.
She is survived by her brother, Lawrence Terrell; sisters, Ledia Jeffries, Brenda Schulte, and Marie Sauls; special nieces, Jean Smith and Connie Norton; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Active pallbearers will be Tony Hale, W.L. Lindsey, Terry Oakley, Jim Goody, Joe Maxwell, and Adam Richardson.
Lawrence Terrell and Tommy Fortner will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Memories staff of Florence Nursing Home, Amedisys Hospice nurses, and Tommy and Jewel.
