FLORENCE — Ruth Lee Terrell Lindsey, 88, passed away August 9, 2019. She was a member of Petersville Church of Christ.
There will be a private family visitation at 9 a.m. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 13, at 10 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Park. Sonny Owens will be officiating.
Mrs. Lindsey was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Lindsey; parents, Clyde and Mazie Terrell; three brothers; and three sisters.
She is survived by her brother, Lawrence Terrell; sisters, Ledia Jeffries, Brenda Schulte, and Marie Sauls; special nieces, Jean Smith and Connie Norton; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Active pallbearers will be Tony Hale, W.L. Lindsey, Terry Oakley, Jim Goody, Joe Maxwell, and Adam Richardson.
Lawrence Terrell will serve as honorary pallbearer.
The family would like to extend specail thanks to Memories staff of Florence Nursing Home and Amedisys Hospice nurses.
An online guestbook may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented