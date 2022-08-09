FLORENCE — Ruth Lynn Griffin, 80, of Florence, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital. She was born September 14, 1941. She was a member of Central Baptist Church where she spent a lifetime singing praises to God. She was retired from Florence City Schools. She was a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her love for her family was always present and will be missed immensely.
Visitation will be today, August 9, 2022 from 12-2 p.m. at Central Baptist Church. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. at the church with Brother Tommy Ferguson officiating and Brother Jim Warren speaking. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mrs. Griffin was preceded in death by her parents, Theo and Pauline Roberson; and brother, Billy Ray Roberson.
She is survived by her husband and love of her life of 60 years, Douglas Griffin; daughters, Donte Wolfe and husband, Michael of Florence, and Renee Sinyard and husband, Wesley of Rogersville; grandchildren, Sara Wolfe, Mitchell Wolfe, Caitlin McCravy and husband, Dakota, Ashley Carr and husband, Chris, and Zack Sinyard and wife, Callie; great-grandchildren, Rianna, Presleigh, Griffin, Henry, Joel and Campbell; sister, Faye Lawson of Aiken, S.C.; brother-in-law, Wayne Griffin and wife, Mary Ann; and her best and lifelong friend, Gloria Russell of Florence.
Pallbearers will be Michael Wolfe, Mitchell Wolfe, Wesley Sinyard, Dakota McCravy, Matt James, and Ryan Montgomery.
Special thanks to the nurses in the ER and 3rd floor at Huntsville Hospital for going above and beyond caring for Mother and making sure we had all we needed during her sudden illness.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
Commented