FLORENCE — Ruth M. Price, age 86, of Florence, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020. A graveside service will he held today, December 1st at 2:00 p.m. at Greenview Memorial Cemetery.
Mrs. Price was a member of the Pentecostal faith. She loved to cook and to be outside in her yard working in her flower gardens. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, James Dee Price; son, Jimmy Dee Price and son-in-law, Joe Covey. She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Covey.
