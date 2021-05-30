TUSCUMBIA — Ruth Mae Riner, 92, Tuscumbia, AL passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Wendell Riner will be officiating.
She was a member of Spring Valley Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Thomas Riner, son Gerald Riner; parents, Jody and Adeline Green; brothers, Marvin Tommy, J.B., Adrian, and Gary Green; and sisters, Louise, Rita, and Sue.
Survivors are sons, Edward Riner (MaryLou), and Larry Riner; daughters, Faye Morris (Ken) and Libby Franklin (David); brother, Bobby Joe Green; grandchildren, Jr Riner (Laura), Wendell Riner, Jim Morris (Andrea), Becky Carson (David), Tina Jhin, Trina McCulley (Josh), Traci Chapple (Curt), Dusty Franklin, and Bradley Franklin (Mary); great grandchildren; T.J. Riner, and Tori Gregory (Canur), Chayton and Brodie Morris, Claire and Jack Carson, Daylan and Braden Jhin, Hannah Shafer, Lincoln McCulley, Alli Franklin, Vivian, J.D., Chandler, and Kendal Price, Trevor, Braxton, and Isbella Franklin; great-great grandchildren, Levi Franklin, arriving in September Adah Ruth Gregory.
Pallbearers are Jr. Riner, Wendell Riner, Jim Morris, Dusty Franklin, Bradley Franklin, and Eddie Tyler. Honorary pallbearers will be great and great-great grandchildren.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com.
Commented