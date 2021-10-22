TUSCUMBIA
Our loving Mother and Grandmother, Ruth Marie Matthews, affectionately known to all as Rea-Rea, age 97, passed away October 20, 2021. She was a long-term resident of Tuscumbia, AL, and member of Valdosta Church of Christ.
Marie was born September 23, 1924, and grew up in Glenn, MS on a farm during the Depression. She married a young soldier at the age of nineteen and moved to Birmingham to work on B-29 bombers to support the war efforts. After the war, they enjoyed a long married life square dancing and running their steakhouse. She enjoyed her retirement years traveling, quilting, volunteering at Helen Keller Hospital, and spending time with her family.
Marie was preceded in death by her spouse, Buddie Conwell Matthews; parents, John Baxter Holloway and Gladys Holloway Kimbrough; brothers, Billy Kimbrough, Doug Kimbrough, Donald Kimbrough; sister, Dottie Pennington; and son-in-law, John Hodge.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Hodge; son, Don Matthews (Anita); grandsons, Chris Hodge (LaShawn) and Don Matthews, II (Paisley); granddaughters, Hollie Rea (Lymann) and Chanda Posey (Mike); great-granddaughters, Lyndon Matthews, Tori Hodge and Shaynna Hodge; great-grandsons, Canaan Matthews, Parker Posey, Rece Posey, Tyler Hodge (Whitney), Alex Prince (Alyssia) and Caleb Rea; four great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Morrison Funeral Home on Saturday, October 23, from 1:00 -3:00 p.m. A celebration of Marie’s life will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel, officiated by Brother Gary Puryear and Ed White, with a private burial following in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Family will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to express our thanks to the staff at The Country Cottage, Russellville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Christian Children’s Home, Florence, AL.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
