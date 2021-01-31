PHIL CAMPBELL — Ruth Mae Martin Cason, 94, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021. Visitation will be held Monday, from 11 a.m to noon, at Pinkard Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at noon, at the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Garden.

