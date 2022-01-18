KILLEN — Ruth Ann McGee, 76, died January 16, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Funeral will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Antioch Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. She was the wife of Clarence McGee. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.