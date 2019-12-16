FLORENCE — Ruth Pounders Hunt, 88, of Florence, passed away December 14, 2019. Ruth was a member of Woodmont Baptist Church. She was an avid flower gardener and loved gospel music.
Visitation will be today, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Tri Cities Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Mrs. Pounders was preceded in death by her husbands, Buford Pounders and Harold Hunt; son, Doug Pounders; and parents, Dallas and Kate Hester.
She is survived by her son, Tim Pounders (Vickie) of Florence; daughter, Lisa Brashier (Dennis) of Florence; brother, Robert Hester of Tuscumbia; sister, Jean Hester of Muscle Shoals; grandchildren, Jason Brashier (April) of Jackson, TN, Katie Sharitt (Jason) of New York, NY, Valerie Letson (Randy) of Tuscumbia, Beth Pounders, of Tuscumbia, and John Pounders of Birmingham; and great grandchildren, Karli Jo Maxwell, Ava Brashier, Miles Brashier, Amos Brashier, Kara Rae Letson, and Agnes Brashier.
