LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Ruth Priscilla Whitney Reeves, 98, died April 2, 2023. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Friday at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. She was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you