TUSCUMBIA — Ruth Mae Riner, 92, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 1, 2021, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., at Colbert Memorial Chapel, with a service to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.

