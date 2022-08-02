RED BAY — Ruth Slaughter, 95, died July 31, 2022. Services will be Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Red Bay City Cemetery.

