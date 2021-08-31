HAMILTON — Ruth Smith Nix, 82, died August 27, 2021. Funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hope Alive Worship Center with visitation on hour prior to service at the worship center. Burial is in Liberty Cemetery. Marion County Funeral Home is assisting the family.

