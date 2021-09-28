TUSCUMBIA — Ruth Wylie Dawsey, 93, Tuscumbia, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021. The funeral service will be today September 28, at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights, beginning at 2:00 p.m. with Rudy Guess officiating. Interment will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Florence.
Ruth served for 40 years as a volunteer at Methodist Hospital in Houston.She was preceded in death by her husband, James K. Dawsey; parents, Turner and Nellie Wylie; and brothers, Earnest, Clayton and Jerry Wylie.
Ruth is survived by her children, Janice Elaine Deangelo, Becky R. Hewitt, and Myron Scott Dawsey; and grandchildren, Dawsey, Savannah, Brittiana, and Maggie Bea.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
