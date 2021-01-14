CHEROKEE — Ruthie Faye Uselton Dooley, 63, died January 13, 2021. Visitation Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Harmony Cemetery, Iuka, MS. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.

