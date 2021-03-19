LEIGHTON — Ruthie Pennington Robbinette, 73, of Leighton, AL passed away Monday, March 15, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 12-1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 1 p.m. Ronald Joe Gasque and Andy Gasque will be officiating. A private burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Gilford Robbinette; parents, Terrell and Florence Pennington; sister, Rita Grisham; and brother, Thomas O. Pennington.
She is survived by her sons, Shane and Donald Robbinette; daughter, Suzanne Rae Robinette; sister, Sue Pennington; brother, Paul Pennington; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren, and her beloved Ellie.
Pallbearers will be her sons, Shane and Donald Robbinette; Dustin Martin, and Shane Robbinette, Jr.
The family would like to extend a special thank you and gratitude to Hospice of North Alabama and staff Tiona Estavon (CNA), Lorie Knight (RN), and Whitney Cole (RN); daughter -in-law, Melanie Robbinette and sisters-in-law, Doina Pennington, Sue Pennington and Paul Pennington.
Memorial donations may be made to Colbert or Lauderdale County Animal Shelter, The Humane Society of your choice in honor of our mother. Her love for all animals was different and one of a kind.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
Commented