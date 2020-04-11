MUSCLE SHOALS — Ryan Corey Smith, 35, of Muscle Shoals, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020.
He is survived by his parents, Charlie and Karen Smith; his sister, Shelley Walker (Donnie); niece, Katelyn Walker and nephew, Peyton Walker. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Ryan was a member of Parkview Baptist Church in Tuscumbia.
He served in the U.S. Army 101st Airborne in Ft. Campbell, Kentucky. Due to injuries received while serving in Afghanistan, he was honorably discharged as a disabled veteran.
He was an avid fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide and collected much memorabilia. He enjoyed building lego projects, collecting action figures and online selling with his Dad.
The love of his family extended to anyone in need, especially other veterans and the homeless. He was known to stop at a traffic light and hand dollars or food to the needy. We will never know how many people have been touched by his generous heart.
Ryan will be greatly missed by a loving family and friends across America and Canada, his dog, Max, and cat, CinderLou.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Wounded Warrior Project in Ryan’s name.
A private graveside service will be held in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.
